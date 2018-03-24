Lava announces its first Android Oreo smartphone “LAVA Z50”

Domestic handset-maker Lava is out with its first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone "LAVA Z50" that is now available at an effective price of Rs 2,400. There are several offers with the new smartphone that you can avail. Check details below: The smartphone comes bundled with a cashback offer from Airtel and it will be available across online and offline platforms. The online MOP (market operating price) for "LAVA Z50" is Rs 4,400 and with Airtel cashback offer worth Rs…

Domestic handset-maker Lava is out with its first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone “LAVA Z50” that is now available at an effective price of Rs 2,400. There are several offers with the new smartphone that you can avail.

Check details below:

The smartphone comes bundled with a cashback offer from Airtel and it will be available across online and offline platforms.

The online MOP (market operating price) for “LAVA Z50” is Rs 4,400 and with Airtel cashback offer worth Rs 2,000, the effective price comes to Rs 2,400, the company said in a statement.

Gaurav Nigam, Head-Product, Lava International mentioned: “With the cashback offer from Airtel, ‘LAVA Z50’ is effectively available for Rs 2,400, making it a great option for smartphone buyers, looking for best technology at the most competitive price.”

The device features a 4.5-inch display with 2.5D Curved Corning Gorilla Glass. It sports 5MP rear and front camera with flash.

The handset is powered by Mediatek Processor (MT6737m) with 1.1 GHz Quad-core coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.