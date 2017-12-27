Leaked! Check out price and specifications of Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), the handset has been listed online by a Russian retailer, revealing all of the key specifications along with the price.

According to the reports, the upcoming Galaxy J2 (2018) has been listed in Black and Gold colour options, and with a price tag of RUB 7,990 (approximately Rs. 8,860), hinting the successor of the popular smartphone will be available at a similar price point.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) specifications

Russia’s BeCompact.ru has listed the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) with model number SM-J250F.

Features include a 5-inch qHD (540×960 pixels) Super AMOLED display.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917) SoC with a quad-core 1.4GHz CPU, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM.

The smartphone has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with a selfie flash.

As a successor to previous Galaxy J2 model that had 8GB of storage, the Galaxy J2 (2018) has 16GB inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The new handset is also listed with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. It packs a 2600mAh battery and weighs 153 grams. Besides, the handset measures 144x72x8 mm.