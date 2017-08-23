Left-arm speedster is need of the hour: Bharat Arun

Bowling coach of India, Bharath Arun is looking for a capable left-arm speedster who can allow Indian team to have all bases covered. Indian team has not been able to get a brilliant left arm speedster since Zaheer Khan‘s departure.

There have been other coming in and contributing at regular intervals, be it skillful Ashish Nehra, who performed commendably in shortest format for some time despite his injuries but could not hang on due to his age factor while Jaydev Unadkat didn’t made it to the top level due to lack of pace.

Barinder Sran was a skiddy bowler, who faded away rather quickly and Aniket Chaudhary is still not a finished product. Bowling coach Arun is now expecting a better communication with A team chief coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

“I have just come into this role so definitely we will be speaking to the coaches of the A team and I guess there needs to be information that needs to be shared for us to make best use of bowlers coming in. We have wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. So, if we can get even one good left-arm fast bowler it will go well for the side,” Arun told reporters today.

Arun insisted that Ravichandran Ashwin despite playing only 15 ODI matches since 2015 World Cup, is very much in the scheme of things.

Asked if he is in scheme of things for the 2019 World Cup, Arun said: “This question should be asked to the selectors but as bowling coach I think he is an extremely talented bowler. Even if you look at his last ODI which he played in West Indies, he has got 3 for 28.”

“He (Ashwin) is very skilful. I dont want to look at what has happened so far but he is definitely part of the ODI team. We would also like to give a lot of opportunities to other bowlers as well (hence the rotation), then we can have a long-term plan in place and then we will take a call accordingly,” said Arun.