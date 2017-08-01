LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

NEW DELHI: Lashkar-e-Toiba’s (LeT) Kashmir head Abu Dujana was today gunned down during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Another LeT terrorist Arif Lilhaari is also reported to have been killed in the fight. One or two more terrorists were reportedly trapped in the encounter along with Dujana and Lilhaari. Their fate is not known yet.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Pulwama’s Hakripora village, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official. The militants opened fired during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered a gun battle, he said.

Following news of Dujana’s and Lilhaari’s killing, clashes broke out near the encounter site in Hakripora between protesters and police Fifteen people were reportedly injured in the violence, police said.

Dujana, alias Hafiz, was the LeT’s so-called ‘divisional commander’, and reportedly hailed from northern Pakistan. His name was on a hit list compiled by security forces of terrorists belonging to the LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.