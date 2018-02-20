Lexus UX SUV to feature soon, here are the features!

The famous and much awaited luxurious car Lexus UX is all set to make its overall world premier at the Geneva Motor Show in the next few weeks. The SUV is coming up with some additional features and stylish metallic body.

So far, Lexus has released a single teaser image showing a silhouette of the car. The car has a bold lighting strip running across the rear, which kicks up into a pair of fins at both ends – a feature premiered on the Lexus UX Concept, shown at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. By enhancing the image, it’s possible to make out more details, including a centrally mounted Lexus logo and UX 250h badging.

Lexus has yet to reveal any technical information, but a petrol-electric hybrid is expected to be the biggest seller, in the UK at least. A turbocharged petrol engine could be offered to British buyers, but a diesel engine is highly unlikely.

The car is thought to be roughly the same size as the Toyota C-HR, and if the UX Concept is anything to go by, will be at least as eye-catching as Toyota’s ‘Coupe High Rider’. It’ll be based on Toyota and Lexus’ New Global Architecture chassis, which gives the options of front, rear and four-wheel drive.

The Lexus UX will be joined by the Lexus RX L, a seven-seat SUV making its European debut. The longer version of the Lexus RX will go on sale in the UK in May and will provide a new rival for the likes of the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Like the UX, the range will focus on a hybrid version, badged RX 450h L, but again, no diesel will be offered.

Other highlights on Lexus’ Geneva show stand will include the Lexus LF-1 Unlimited concept, the firm’s statement of intent to build a large luxury SUV to rival the forthcoming Audi Q8. A special-edition Lexus RC F coupe will also be shown, to commemorate 10 years of Lexus’ ‘F’ performance brand.