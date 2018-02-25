LG launches V30S and V30S+, here are the features!

The famous electronic company which is well known for its electronic products and brand name has managed to launch the much awaited smartphones V30S and V30S+ at MWC. The phones are available in two new vibrant colors- Moroccan Blue and the Platinum Grey and the LG V30S offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the LG V30S+ variant of the new ThinQ line has 256GB storage along with 6GB RAM.

The ‘ThinQ’ branding denoted the addition of LG’s new AI features, which will work similar to Samsung’s Bixby.

However, at the moment, it’s capabilities are pretty limited. Currently, the main tricks the AI can do are part of the camera app. There is an AI CAM functionality, which works as a layer of AI recognition while you are taking an image. The AI then understands the subject and changes different aspects of the camera algorithm. This is similar to what Huawei showcased with Honor View 10. Currently, this AI recognition functionality can sort out between 8 categories – Portrait, Animal, City/Building, Sunrise, Flower, Sunset, Food, and Landscape.

The phone also comes with another feature called QLens. This allows users to point the camera at an object, and once the AI recognizes, users can buy it from a linked online store. It can also read QR codes and communicate with existing and future smart devices such as washing machines, smart appliances, and IoT products.

LG has confirmed that these new AI features will be coming to the older LG V30 and V30+ devices in some time. The newer devices also offer a new “bright mode” for low light camera performance, which is also slated to arrive on the older LGV30 and the LGV30+ as well. The company is expected to reveal the pricing and availability of the new phones by next month.