Life comes back to normal Kashmir Valley, schools and colleges reopen

According to the information given by the officials, schools and colleges will re-open now in the valley while on the other hand the District Magistrates will decide if any educational institution needs to shut again for security concerns.

Authorities decided to re-open schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday after shutting them the previous day to maintain law and order in the wake of a gunfight that killed three militants.

“All schools and colleges will re-open today (Tuesday) in the valley. Although the District Magistrates will decide if any educational institution needs to shut again for security concerns,” officials said here.

The separatists have also said that there would be no shutdown in the valley.The educational institutions were ordered to shut down on Monday after the gunfight in Anantnag district. One of the militant killed was Srinagar resident Essa Fazili, a B.Tech dropout from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, who had joined militancy eight months ago.