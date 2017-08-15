Live Independence Day Speech of Narendra Modi

Below are the highlights of Narendra Modi speech:
- India is celebrating Janmashtami today alongside Independence Day.
- We are thankful for our enriched traditions and culture.
- In the last few days, lots of children have died in hospitals. The people of India have stood by the families of the children.
- We should take India forward and resolve to build a “New India”. We know the power of unity. Number of people united with Mahatma Gandhi in the fight for independence.
- There is no one big or small in India, everybody is treated equal. We can bring about a positive change in the nation together.
- In this independent India, the security of the nation is natural concern for everyone.
- Those who have indulged in corruption by cheating the poor, cannot have a good night’s sleep.
- The government has seized Rs 800 crore black money from those people who have been evading the law for a long time.