London’s transport regulator strips Uber licence

In a shocker for Uber, London’s transport regulator today stripped of its licence to operate from the end of the month. This decision is seen as a big blow for the more than 40,000 drivers connected with this app.

Transport for London (TfL) stated: “Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications.”

With this date coming into effect, 30th of this month will be the final day of Uber’s licence to remain effective.

However, Uber has the right to appeal the decision within 21 days and when asked about the same then the companies choose to stay away from commenting on this.

There is another question still in fray that of Uber will be able to operate in October whilst any appeal is being considered. In London, Uber has come across defamation from unions, lawmakers and traditional black cab drivers over working conditions.