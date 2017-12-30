Looking for a mobile at affordable prices, check out Flipkart ‘Mobile 2018 New Year-Sale’

If you are looking forward to buy a new smartphone art an affordable price then you need to check out the Flipkart as it has released details about its upcoming “Mobile 2018 New Year-Sale” that comprises of includes significant discounts on some of 2017’s best smartphones.

Before we list out the deals, however, it bears mention that as usual, the Flipkart’s discounts aren’t as spectacular as the ads make out. Also as usual, Amazon ends up offering lower prices on many of the products.

For example, Flipkart is claiming a discount of around Rs 20,000 on the Pixel 2 by ignoring the current market price and also counting an HDFC credit card EMI cashback that is only available to HDFC bank customers. The final price that Flipkart is offering is a Pixel 2 (review) for Rs 39,999. For non-HDFC bank customers, however, the price is Rs 47,999 on 3 January. Amazon is already selling the phone at an official price of Rs 47,299 without any discount.

The same is the case with the Pixel 2 XL (review) sale, where the phone will be available to regular users at Rs 64,999. HDFC bank customers will see an additional Rs 8,000 cashback. The same device is currently available on Amazon for around Rs 65,000.