‘Lookout notice’ issued for Honeypreet Singh

NEW DELHI: Haryana police has issued a ‘lookout notice’ for Honeypreet Singh, she is charged with conspiracy in attempting to free Gurmeet Ram Rahim after his conviction.

It is worthwhile pointing out that an identical notice has also been issued for Aditya Insan, the mouthpiece of Dera Sacha Sauda who is on the run, and who’s charged with inciting violence after Ram Rahim’s conviction.

There are buzz in the media that Honeypreet has gone into hiding, while others say she is living in the house of a Dera follower in Rohtak.

Honeypreet, Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter, allegedly conspired to free Ram Rahim from the security detail that was given custody of the self-styled godman after his rape, pointed out Haryana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manbir Singh.

The pivotal factor here is that Aditya is the main accused in the sedition case registered for inciting Ram Rahim followers to extreme violence following the conviction verdict. As many as 38 people died and crores worth of public property was destroyed in last Friday’s violence. Another man accused similarly, Surender Dhiman, has already been arrested.

According to the official sources, both Honeypreet and Aditya were in the know about what Ram Rahim’s followers would do if he were pronounced guilty

Meanwhile, the Haryana government is looking into how Honeypreet was given a permission to board the chopper that took Ram Rahim out of the Panchkula court complex in Haryana after his conviction in a rape case last Friday.

Images taken in the court complex clearly depict that Honeypreet accompanied the Dera Sacha Sauda chief to court and also sat beside him in the chopper. Number of members of the Punjab and Haryana high court bar that special treatment was being extended to the Dera head after his arrest.

Ram Rahim was on Monday sentenced to 20 years in jail. Honeypreet was in the news six years back after her husband, a Dera follower and a resident of Panchkula, approached the Punjab and Haryana high court alleging that the preacher sexually exploited his wife. The man later withdrew the petition after an out-of-court settlement.