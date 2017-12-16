Lot of pressure on the girls on-screen today: Juhi Chawla

New Delhi: Actress Juhi Chawla today stated that there is a lot of pressure on the girls on-screen and further said that a lot has changed for women in showbiz, but some aspects continue to remain the same. The actress feels the pressure on actresses is also increasing.

The actress, who joined the team of Epic channel’s TV show “Sharanam” as a narrator, doesn’t understand the pressure on women to “prove their equality”.

“I am not exactly sure what’s going on about any debate on gender, equality and stuff in the world right now. Some things have changed for the better and some… I am not sure if we are headed in the right direction. As in, 15 years ago there used to be one or two women on the sets of a film with 100 men. Today, there would be may be 35 women and 65 men in a film unit, which is great,” Juhi told IANS in an email.

“So, yes, the opportunity to go out and be working and the freedom has increased for women. But on the other hand, films are still hero-centric… In a majority of the films, the hero is the hero,” she added.

“I feel we are putting a lot of pressure on the girls on-screen. They are wearing tinier clothes, they are becoming size-zero, they have to look very cool and comfortable with live-in relationships…. Why so much pressure on women? Is this an expression of freedom? Is it, truly?

“I don’t even see why it is a question that women should prove their equality. I feel they were anyway superior. I mean women are one half of society and are responsible for creating the other half. So why do they have to prove anything?”