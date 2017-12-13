Love, sharing and empathy have no religion: CM Fadnavis

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta was trolled on Tuesday for promoting a Christmas-related charity event.

She, however, hit back saying “love, sharing and empathy have no religion”. Earlier, Amruta, who is a banker and social worker, was severely criticized after she tweeted photos from the event held in Mumbai.

She was accused by a section of social media for “promoting evangelism”, “luring Hindus into the fold of Christianity” and “encouraging Christian missionaries” by “promoting their agenda”. Amruta was also asked why she didn’t “oppose crackerless Diwali” and do something for the poor people during Hindu festivals.