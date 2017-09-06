Lucknow Metro: Not a good start

Lucknow: In an embarrassing situation, the debut run of Lucknow Metro begin on a sorry note today because of a technical glitch. According to the sources, the train was stuck for nearly an hour between Mawaiya and Durgapuri stations triggering panic among passengers.

Being the first day of commercial operations, Metro engineers took some time before they could rectify the fault.

And because of all this, passengers had to be evacuated mid-way on to the tracks after they started complaining of suffocation and high temperature inside the compartments.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off Lucknow Metro with much fan fare on Tuesday. The 8.5-km ‘priority corridor’ of the first phase runs between Transport Nagar and Charbagh.

It is worthwhile pointing out in this regard that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had flagged off the trial run on the same stretch in December last year, just ahead of the Assembly elections, to showcase it as a signature project of the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government.

At that point of time, the BJP had attacked the Akhilesh government during the assembly election campaign, asking why metro trains were not running in Lucknow.

As the matter got embroiled in politics, there was not much of a surprise that Akhilesh had shot back saying it was due to the delay in obtaining clearance from the commissioner, Metro Railway Safety, and had blamed the Centre for it.

Akhilesh had yesterday posted a series of tweets to claim credit for the metro services.

Coming to the today incident, the second Metro train got stuck at the Mawaiya’s special span near Alambagh station because of a technical glitch.

On an expected note, the passengers stuck inside the metro started panicking as the AC and the lights went off.