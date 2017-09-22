Lucknow sees heavy rains, relief of humid spell

After seeing humid days recently, Lucknow and neighbouring areas saw overnight rains resulting in the dip in temperatures and relief from the humid conditions.

The weatherman has also predicted rains for the next two days. Director of the regional Met office JP Gupta stated that it would remain cloudy and would rain over the weekend. A depression has led to the rains, he further added.

The minimum temperature recorded in the state capital on Friday was 21 degrees celsius, which is four degrees below normal. The maximum is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kanpur was 22 degrees celsius, Varanasi (22.3), Allahabad (24), Jhansi (23) and Gorakhpur (21).