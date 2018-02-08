Lucknow: Teacher arrested for sexual harassment with minor girls

Lucknow: With increasing cases of sexual harassment and rapes with minor girls in the school, yet another case has been registered against a teacher who is accused of sexually harassing girls of class 2 and has been arrested by the police after a FIR was registered against him.

Inspector of Madiaon police station, Amar Nath Verma said the accused Rakesh Kumar is subject teacher of English in Loyal Public Inter College located in Gauribheet locality on Sitapur road.

He said the incident came to light when some parents gathered at the school alleging the teacher of sexually harassing the girls on Wednesday morning. He said initially the family members of one girl turned up with the complaint of sexual harassment but gradually two more families came forward with similar allegations.

He said the families alleged that the teacher had been harassing the girls for past many days but the kids were unable to narrate it to their parents. The teacher had also threatened the girls with dire consequences following which they feared telling it to their parents.

The inspector said the teacher has been booked under multiple IPC sections of sexual harassment and molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police team had approached the school authorities seeking video footages of CCTVs installed in the school and further probe in the matter is going on.

School principal Navneet Shukla said he was out of station and was not aware about the incident but CCTVs were installed at different locations inside the school premises and classes and the video footage would certainly have recorded the act if the allegations were true. He said the school administration was ready to cooperate with the police investigation.