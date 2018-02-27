Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election 2018: Congress leading in 61 wards

According to latest reports, the Congress is leading in 58 of the 95 wards while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 11 and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 10 wards in the results of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election that are expected to be out soon.

By noon, the Congress has extended its lead in 61 wards while the BJP-SAD is leading in 20 wards. The Aam Aadmi Party-Lok Insaf Party alliance is leading in eight wards of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. Independent candidates are currently leading in six wards of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

The election to the cash-rich Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC) in Punjab was held on Saturday. The corporation’s annual budget is pegged at an estimated Rs 1,300 crore.

The election to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation saw a voter turnout of more than 59 per cent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray with the contest primarily between the ruling Congress, the SAD-BJP alliance, and the Aam Aadmi Party-Lok Insaf Party alliance. The voting for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation was marred by allegations of booth capturing, firing and rigging.