M.S. Dhoni took Indian cricket to another level: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘Half Girlfriend’, acknowledged famous Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni and said that he is responsible for taking Indian cricket to another level in terms of physicality and mentality and he is a leader and inspiration for life.

Appreciating Dhoni, Arjun re-tweeted a photograph of the cricketer along with President Ram Nath Kovind and captioned it as, “For me the man that genuinely took Indian cricket to another level in terms of mentality, physicality, attitude, consistency. M.S. Dhoni a leader and inspiration for life.”

President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday presented Padma Awards to 43 persons, including Dhoni in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.