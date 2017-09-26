Mahesh Babu eager to work with A.R. Murugadoss

Superstar Mahesh Babu today expressed his desire of working with with filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss in the movie. Actor is presently looking forward to the release of his Telugu-Tamil spy thriller “Spyder”.

The film, made on a whopping budget of Rs 125 crore, marks Mahesh’s Tamil debut. Ahead of the film’s release on Wednesday, Mahesh told the media: “I’ve been having sleepless nights. I’m nervous, but at the same time excited. ‘Spyder’ is my debut in Tamil and I feel like a debutant despite being an actor for 18 years.”

On teaming up with Murugadoss, he said: “We’ve been discussing about joining hands for a decade now. It’s a dream combination, to work with Murugadoss sir, and it has happened at the right time. We’ve all given our best to this project.”

Mahesh calls “Spyder” a dream project. Mahesh plays an Intelligence Bureau officer in the film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah.

“Through this film, I got to work with people I had always wanted to. For instance, it has been my long time wish to work with Santosh Sivan, and I’m glad it got fulfilled with this project,” he said.