Mahindra KUV100 TRIP launched, priced at rupees 5.42 (Diesel)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) today launched the KUV100 TRIP, a new variant of its compact SUV, KUV100.

Here are some of the key features that you need to know:

The KUV100 TRIP will be available in both Bi-Fuel (Petrol & CNG) and diesel mFalcon engine options

It is priced at Rs 5.16 lacs for Bi-Fuel variant & Rs. 5.42 lacs for diesel variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi)

The KUV100 Trip combines the spaciousness and design of an SUV with low operating cost

It offers the unique proposition of comfortably seating up to 6 people. With the KUV100 TRIP, customers can choose between two colour options – Diamond White & Dazzling Silver

Speaking on the introduction of the new variant – KUV100 TRIP, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With its flexi 6 seater option, spacious interiors, low operating cost, attractive price and high earning potential, the KUV100 TRIP is set to be a popular choice with fleet owners as well as aggregators in the object of mobility space.”