MakeMyTrip enticing offer for people who love travelling

Mumbai: Everyone love travelling? The objective is to tick off the next place from our travel bucket list and spent days enjoying some much-needed wanderlust.

The worse part is that booking holidays through travel agents or jaan pehchaan puts a big hole through our wallets. So we sit put and browse through our social feeds with envy as we watch our friends live our travel goals.

We make a foray into web portals to kill time by binge-watching shows or browse through e-commerce sites to shop for the latest trends on big discounts. But while we do all this, why do we always forget that the same can be done for holiday bookings too. All it takes is just a click!

In their latest advertisement for MakeMyTrip, Ranveer Singh is back as the boastful and social media savvy Laddoo who gets schooled by Alia Bhatt to switch from offline bookings to online. After all, till when will your mamaji give you a discount on your hotel booking with him?

The not so enticing 15% discount is hardly anything when you compare it to a one-night free stay available on MakeMyTrip. Yes, it is hundred percent correct, now you can get your first night at the hotel free on your first domestic hotel booking through the MakeMyTrip app.