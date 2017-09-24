Mamata Banerjee gets ‘acting’

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee has announced that her government would foil any attempt to divide people during the coming religious occasions.

West Bengal Chief Minister asked people “not to be misled by any conspiracy made by troublemakers”, she said, “If there are some Facebook posts, some tweets to spread falsehood and misinformation, please be alert and counter them.”

Inaugurating a Durga puja, Mamata said West Bengal is not a place for conflicts. “Please don’t spare those who will attempt to bring disrepute to Bengal, to our famous Durga puja festival.”

Her statement came amid fears of disturbances during the Durga idol immersions which are coinciding with the Tazia processions of Muharram.

She said, “From Ganapati puja of Maharashtra to Guru Nanak Jayanti (of Punjab), Bengal has embraced festivals of different regions as its own. This is the spirit of the state.”

“They had falsely linked some incidents in Bangladesh with Bengal in another video. But they must know these things never happen in Bengal,” she said.

“Fire can be used for lighting candles and lamps to dispel darkness. Fire should not be triggered by match sticks to spread conflict,” the Chief Minister said.

“Those who raise question about my religion and wonder if I was born a Hindu or Muslim, let me say I despise their poor taste,” she said.

“Such kind of thinking and comments cannot be equated with politics, such utterances cannot be equated with social reforms,” she added.