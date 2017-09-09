Mamata Banerjee-Narendra Modi tussle goes on

Kolkata: With the West Bengal Government under the supervision of Mamata Banerjee always ready to take on the Centre’s move to live televise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on September 11, marking the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World parliament of Religions in Chicago, the BJP is labelling it as a “unacceptable” behaviour.

While talking to mediapersons in a candid manner, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, “It’s shocking and unfortunate that here is the Chief minister in a democracy that’s Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, who doesn’t want the message of the Prime Minister of our India to the students and wants to block it.”

“One expects a higher standard from a democratically elected Chief Minister in the federal structure in which the Prime Minister of India is the highest position, democratically elected highest position of the country. This kind of behaivour is unacceptable from the elected Chief Minister of the state,” he added.

Pretty much on the same line, resonating similar sentiments, BJP leader Sudesh Verma also criticized Mamta for being “foolish” to oppose a move that is aimed at creating patriotic fervor in the country on the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

“It is foolishness to oppose such a move because the UGC directive is in sync with overall mode in the country to create patriotic fervor. The occasion is Vivekananda’s anniversary. Nobody should have problem with that as UGC gives directives on and off and state government should not be seen as opposing it for the sake of opposing. We hope that good sense would prevail with Mamta ji,” Verma stated.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had directed all the universities and colleges under its jurisdiction to ignore the directive of the University Grants Comission (UGC) to arrange live telecast of PM Modi’s speech on September 11.