Mohammad Anas, a facebook user posted an anti-BJP photo and showed everyone that all the traders are sorry for voting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by printing ‘Kamal ka phool hamari bhool’ on their cash memo. Just after he posted the picture, the social networking site blocked his account for 30 days.

He posted along with the photo that said: “Vyapari apne cash memo par print karva kar janta se bata rahe hain ki BJP ko vote dekar galti ho gayi (Traders are admitting their mistake of voting for the BJP by printing this on their cash memo).”

He told media that hours later, he received a notification from Facebook that said the post he had put up “did not follow” their “community standards”.

Soon after, he received another notification that said his account has been blocked for 30 days.

The photo of the cash memo, which got Anas’s account blocked, originated from Gujarat’s Surat and has been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time.

“I did not say anything on my own. I just shared a photograph and quoted what was mentioned in it. There was nothing objectionable in it,” Anas told HT, adding that this was the fourth time his account has been suspended by Facebook.

“I have never used any abusive language, nor have I abused anyone, but similar posts that were critical of the government are being removed. This is Facebook fascism,” he said.

Facebook’s blocking of Anas’s account has triggered outrage as several activists and journalists criticised the social media giant for curbing free speech.