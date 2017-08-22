Manchester City just not scoring enough goals

Manchester: Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager is having nightmare that his team’s goal-scoring problems can cost him in the long run after they manage a tame draw1-1 with Everton in their opening Premier League home game.

To begin with, Wayne Rooney put Everton ahead in the 35th minute and to make matter even worse, City had Kyle Walker controversially sent off before half-time.

But City level the score with the help of substitute Raheem Sterling’s volley eight minutes from time.

City regularly struggled to run away with the game last season, drawing seven home games in the league, and when asked if the trend is going exactly the same way, Guardiola replied: “Yep.

“We created three, four chances before the goal. They play man-to-man, six, eight players there, closing (down).

“(Ashley) Williams, (Phil) Jagielka, (Michael) Keane, (Leighton) Baines, all the guys, they are very good in one-against-one.

“We tried to find the way to attack them and we did it. (When the opposition) arrive once (in the box), score a goal, that can happen.

“Our amount of opportunities on target or close to the target was good. We were there all the time. We never gave up, with the spirit of the Mancunians.”

He added: “What we can do is try and create the chances. Maybe one day we’ll change, we’ll find it.

“Last season we were the first or second team for creating clear chances. I think the first one. We just made (scored) 16 percent.

“In that level, it’s results. In our box, it was perfect. They arrived once. But OK, we will improve.”

For the second time this season, Manchester City manager started with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in the attack.

If Manchester City have to win the trophy this season, they need to be on their toes from the start itself.