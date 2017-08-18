Maneka Gandhi wants Sushma Swaraj assistance in Hyderabad minor girl case

HYDERABAD: Maneka Gandhi has requested Sushma Swaraj to bring back the minor girl, who was married off to an Omani national.

“This incident of a 16-year-old girl being forcibly married to an elderly man in Oman is deeply disturbing,” said Maneka.

Union women and child development minister also interacted with the city police commissioner to probe the case and identify those that are involved in the illegal marriage.

“I request Sushma Swaraj to intervene and bring the girl back to India from Oman,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Muscat has also taken note of the case. “We need more details of the Omani national, his name, passport number, to be able to take up the issue with Omani ministry of foreign affairs,” the embassy said.

The minor girl case being married off to an Arab sheikh, who is pretty much like her grandfather, has once again brought the spotlight on qazis who conduct such kinds of marriages.