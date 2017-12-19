Manish Sisodia appointed AAP’s Punjab in-charge

According to the statement released by the Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia has been given the responsibility as the party’s Punjab in-charge after an assessment of the political situation in that state.

The Political Affairs Committee decided to appoint Sisodia as “prabhari” following Sanjay Singh’s resignation as the state party chief in April. The AAP did not have a proper observer in Punjab, a party official told media.

In the state municipal elections, held on Sunday, AAP won in only one ward out of the total 414 wards.

The Congress won in 267 wards and emerged victorious in 20 out of 29 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.