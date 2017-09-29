Manish Sisodia raids Delhi School, finds gas stove, tools in Classroom

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya said that two people were arrested on Thursday after a late night raid at an MCD school in Kalyanpuri.

Sisodiya announced in a series of tweets, that the school guard had rented the room to two persons, who had been living there for few months. He also said that they would check in after school hours and move out before the school opened for the day.

As per reports, the deputy chief minister was shocked to see carpenter’s tools, utensils, gas stove, shorts, shirts drying on benches and other items inside the classroom.

“The classrooms, where kids come to study in the morning, are used at night by renters to cook food, and stored fretsaw, hammer, and other tools in a cupboard. Playing with the safety of kids by the schools, will not be tolerated at any cost…Two people have been arrested during raids of children’s rooms (classrooms) of the MCD school in Kalyanpuri Block 19,” said Sisodia in the series of tweets. He also shared videos from the raids.

According to sources, the AAP leader decided to visit the school after he got information about the illegal agreement.

Sources say that the raid was conducted after informing the police.

“We found that people were staying in 3-4 rooms. The cupboards for storing books and study materials, were stacked with tools and clothes of the tenants,” said Kuldeep Kumar, councillor from Kalyanpuri ward and an Aam Aadmi Party.

Kumar also said that the guard, who had rented the classrooms, was not arrested.

The guard allegedly said that he was not paid enough so he started renting out the rooms.