Manoj Bajpayee excited over his forthcoming film ‘Aiyaari’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is very much excited over his forthcoming film ‘Aiyaari’ and said that it is definitely going to be one of the best films of his career.

Present at the trailer launch of ‘Aiyaari’ on Tuesday, Manoj, who was asked to share his experience of working with Neeraj Pandey with whom he has done films like ‘Special 26’ and ‘Baby’, praised his director, saying he was sick during shooting, “but still he kept the team together and kept the spirit really high all the time”.

“It made the entire difficult task look so easy. We shot the film in different locations and they have their own challenges apart from our director not feeling well. But the result we saw during dubbing is amazing and I feel so proud of this film. This is definitely going to be one of the best film of my career,” said Manoj.

The entire team of the film including Sidharth Malhotra, Neeraj Pandey and Pooja Chopra were present at the trailer launch.