Married people may have less risk of heart disease

According to the information given through a study, married people might have lesser risk of suffering from a heart disease as compared to the single or divorces people.

As per the research, married people seem to have 14 per cent reduced risk, says Rahul Potluri, Founder of ACALM and Cardiologist with the Aston Medical School, UK.

The study comprising 25,000 people, including Indians in UK, stretched for over 13 years. The physical and mental support that the married get is one strong reason for this advantage, the study cited.

The Algorithm for Comorbidities, Associations, Length of Stay and Mortality (ACALM) has been focussing on big data analysis.

In several hospitals, data is collected routinely. Studies using the data can be analysed and used in research studies using an algorithm, Potluri told media on the sidelines of the `ACVS (Advanced Cardiovascular Solutions) India 2017′ here today.