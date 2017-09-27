Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Cross-Hatchback to launch soon, here are the features!

The famous car company Maruti Suzuki which is known for its extravagant editions every now and then. It will yet again be launching its new edition soon that is Celerio X Cross-Hatchback with new features in it.

Christened the Celerio X, the car will mark Maruti Suzuki’s foray into the cross-hatchback segment and with no real competition, which is why we expect this car to renew interest in the company’s product line. The expected launch date for the Celerio Cross is October 4, 2017. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been one of the best-selling cars for India’s largest car maker consistently since its launch a few years ago. The Celerio was the first car in the Maruti lineup that received the AMT or as the company likes to call it AGS (Auto Gear Shift) and also briefly had the 2-cylinder diesel engine.

Other cross-hatchbacks in the Indian market include the Hyundai i20 Active, the Fiat Avventura and the Toyota Etios Cross, all of which are considerably more expensive than the Celerio X. The Celerio X cross-hatch will get a set of plastic claddings that will run around the car, including the side skirts and the wheel arches. The Celerio X will also get a set of new bumpers which will get black plastic cladding along with brushed silver accents on the bumper. The Celerio X cross-hatch will also get a set of new wheels to compliment the updated styling.

While hatchbacks have been the mainstay of the Indian car buyers, cars like the Renault Kwid have showcased how the cross look that apes styling cues from an SUV work well. Although, the Celerio X will not get any mechanical upgrades like a different suspension setup for higher ground clearance or larger tyres, the new styling and paint will certainly breathe a new lease of life into the Celerio model lineup. Just like the standard car, the Celerio X will also be sold through the standard range of dealerships along with the new Arena line of dealerships that Maruti Suzuki has recently unveiled.