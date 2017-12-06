Mass production of first 512GB memory chip for next-gen mobile has begun: Samsung

Taking smartphone storage solution to an entirely new level, Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that it has begun mass production of the first 512GB memory chip for next-generation mobile devices.

Utilising Samsung’s latest 64-layer, 512-GB V-NAND chips, the new 512GB Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) memory chip provides unparalleled storage capacity and outstanding performance for upcoming flagship smartphones and tablets, the company said in a statement.

“The new Samsung 512GB eUFS provides the best embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones by overcoming potential limitations in system performance that can occur with the use of micro-SD cards,” said Jaesoo Han, Executive Vice President of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

“By assuring an early, stable supply of this advanced embedded storage, Samsung is taking a big step forward in contributing to timely launches of next-generation mobile devices by mobile manufacturers around the world,” Jaesoo added.

The increased storage capacity will provide a much more extensive mobile experience.

“For example, the new high-capacity storage enables a flagship smartphone to store approximately 130 4K Ultra HD video clips of a 10-minute duration — which is about a tenfold increase over a 64GB chip which allows storing only about 13 of the same-sized video clips,” Samsung said.