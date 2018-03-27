Mayawati dumps Akhilesh for Kairana bypolls

The BSP supremo Mayawati today went on to say that she is less than willing to be part of a Gorakhpur-like "electoral understanding again" with the Samajwadi Party as far as the coming bypolls in Kairana parliamentary constituency are concerned. Mayawati took a meeting with her party leaders, office bearers and legislators and there she decided to drop Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming bypolls. The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of incumbent BJP MP Hukum Singh. BSP is…

Mayawati took a meeting with her party leaders, office bearers and legislators and there she decided to drop Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming bypolls. The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of incumbent BJP MP Hukum Singh.

BSP is also unlikely to support any political party for the bypolls to the Noorpur assembly seat which fell vacant after the death of the sitting BJP legislator in a road accident.

The party’s stand got a big buzz as Mayawati showed some assistance towards SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who, despite his best efforts, could not get the sole BSP candidate to the Rajya Sabha in recent biennial polls.

Mayawati has also told her followers that she would rather like to focus on rebuilding of the party machinery, which has been dented severely in the past few years due to the exit of veteran leaders like Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Swami Prasad Maurya.