Medhaj Sports Club established to encourage talented youth from the state: Samir Tripathi

The Chairman, Medhaj Sports Club and Founder CMD of Medhaj Techno Concept Pvt. Ltd. Samir Tripathi stated that the Medhaj Sports Club has been established to encourage deserving and talented youth from the state as well as the country so that they can showcase their talent at a national as well as international level.

Secretary, and Director Medhaj Techno Concept Pvt. Ltd. Gunjan Tripathi further stated that such players will be provided all the help and encouragement they need. Member, Medhaj Sports Club and Director Medhaj Techno Concept Pvt. Ltd., Harsha Tripathi informed the press that Medhaj Sports Club is powered by Medhaj Techno Concept Pvt. Ltd., which was established by her father Samir Tripathi ten years back.

It spans across twenty-five states and has more than 1500 skilled engineers and is a renowned consultant in power and infrastructure. Mr. Samir Tripathi has been awarded with the MSME National Award twice in the years 2014 and 2015 for his relentless service in this sector.

The Tournament will be played with 8 team in 2 group. The winner of the tournament will be awarded with Rs. 25000/- and 15000/- to the runner up, each match Man of the Match will be provided with Rs. 5000/- and Man of the Series with Rs. 15000/-.

Official Umpires, Scorer and third umpire provision is being provided with refreshment for players on fields itself.

Treasurer, Mr. Ritesh Gupta and PRO, Mr P K Pandey were also present during the press conference.