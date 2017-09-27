Meet Prithvi Shaw: Next Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: If you are of the view that cricket is a religion in India, then rest assured Mumbai is arguably the city that produces ‘potential gods’ of the game.

You would be surprise to know that no other city has shared more stories in India’s rich cricketing history than Mumbai. Whether it’s their dominance over the Ranji Trophy or the iconic Azad Maidan, Mumbai has always been influential in the growth of Indian cricket over the years.

Mumbai’s dominance in Indian cricket continued in the 80s and the 90s, with eight of its cricketers – including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar – making their international debuts.

Come 2017, and you’ll see another Mumbaikar – Prithvi Shaw – pulling off the same bravado his predecessors did early in their career. At a tender age of 17, Shaw has already taken domestic cricket by storm.

Prithvi scored 154 runs for India Red during the all-important Duleep Trophy final against India Blue. In the process, he became only the second-youngest player (17 years and 320 days) to score a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut, just 58 days behind great Sachin Tendulkar.

With cricket pundits already comparing him to the Master Blaster, it’s probably too early.

But one thing is for sure, talent is there to be seen.