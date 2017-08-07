Men’s attitude towards women is slowly changing: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, said that men’s attitude towards women is slowly and steadily changing.

While interacting with media when asked whether men looked at her differently after she lost weight, the actress went on to say: “You know when I was bigger in size, I was getting equal attention from men, nobody made me feel uncomfortable by looking at me in a different way.”

Bhumi further went on to say: “I wore clothes that I wanted to, and flaunted my skin as per my wish. That’s why my confidence was high even then. That is why I would like to say that men’s attitude towards women is slowly but steadily changing.”

