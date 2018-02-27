Mercedes-Benz India comes out with BS VI compliant S-Class 350 d

Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz India on Monday launched the Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) emission norms compliant — S-Class 350 d — priced at Rs 1.33 crore.

According to the company, the new S-Class 350 d is India’s first “BS (Bharat Stage) VI compliant- Made in India, for India” vehicle. It is powered by a diesel engine that meets BS VI emission norms, two years ahead of the regulation.

“By launching the first ever ‘Made in India, for India’ BS VI car, we have set a benchmark among all car manufacturers to support the government in mitigating the rising pollution levels in the country,” said Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The company also launched the petrol powered S-Class 450 priced at Rs 1.37 crore. “With the introduction of the new diesel S 350 d and the petrol S 450, we are presenting our Indian customers the finest of offerings from our formidable product line-up…,” Folger added.