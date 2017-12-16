Mercury dips as icy winds engulf Lucknow

Icy winds were blowing across the Uttar Pradesh capital and neighbouring areas on Saturday, bringing down the mercury.

As the sun shone brightly, the weatherman said the biting winter has arrived. Winds were blowing at speeds of 30 kmph. There was likely to be fog till Monday.

Director of the Regional Met Office J.P. Gupta said temperatures were likely to fall further in the coming days.

The minimum temperature recorded in the state capital here in the last 24 hours was 16 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 23.6 degrees celsius.

Gorakhpur was colder with minimum temperatures recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, Varanasi recorded a minimum temperature of 19 while Allahabad 17 and Kushinagar was cold at 14 degrees Celsius.