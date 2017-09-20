Mexico earthquake: Death toll mounts to 248

According to the information given by the official, the number of deaths has risen to 139 after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook the centre of Mexico.

Sources say, emergency services were carrying out rescue operations in the areas affected in the Tuesday disaster. Mexico’s National Coordinator for Civil Protection, Luis Felipe Puente, confirming the toll gave the break-up of various areas — 64 in Morelos, 36 here, 29 in Puebla, nine in the State of Mexico and one in Guerrero.

As night fell, thousands of troops were working in the dozens of dilapidated buildings here. On Monterey Street, near the Miguel Aleman Viaduct one of the city’s main thoroughfares, a building with at least four floors has collapsed completely.

At least a hundred soldiers, fire-fighters and civil defence officers using shovels and picks and buckets were remove the debris, working arduously against the clock to get the alive out from under the rubble. The Dog Squads were also pressed into service.