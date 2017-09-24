Michael Bevan willing to coach Aussies in ODI

Former Australian batsmen Michael Bevan today showed his interest in coaching the Aussie team and stated that he would love to apply for the post of batting coach for the one-day side of the Kangaroos.

Writing in a post on social, the 47-year-old wrote, “@CricketAus would love to be considered for the role of ODI batting coach -where do I apply?”

Michael Bevan also has coaching experience for Easts in Sydney Premier League when he had served as the club coach.

Bevan gave his services to his nation and was considered to be one of the most capable chasers in the ODI format and played the role of a finisher and was called a master of run chases.

Steve Smith also showed his concern for the batting issue and stated: “It’s happening a bit too often for my liking, to be honest with you, in all forms of cricket. We’ve had a lot of collapses and we need to stop.”