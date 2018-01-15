Mick Jagger enjoying the sights and sounds in India

Mumbai: Singer Mick Jagger has arrived in India and is enjoying the sights and the sounds of the country as he is elated with the quality time he is spending in India.

Jagger on Sunday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself in a shirt paired with a black blazer and pants. He seems to be in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

“Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!” Jagger captioned the image. However, it is not known if Jagger is here for work or for a vacation.

The singer, who is one of the founder members of the band Rolling Stones, is known for songs like “Hard woman”, “Party like a doll and “Sweet thing”