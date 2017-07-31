Micromax launches ‘Selfie 2’ smartphone, cost Rs 9,999

Micromax today unveiled a new selfie-centric smartphone ‘Selfie 2’ in India with some brilliant features comprising of 8MP front camera and is priced at Rs 9,999.



Selfie 2 has 13MP rear camera with ‘Sonyu’ sensors

Selfie 2 is powered by MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core processor

Coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory Selfie 2 runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 operating system

The smartphone is powered by 3,000mAh battery that offers a standby time of nearly 250 hours

It is built in an all-metal body design and sports 5.2-Inch HD 2.5D display