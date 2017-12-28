Mika Singh is in owe of Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh today expressed his happiness for all the success he got and thanked actor Akshay Kumar by dedicating his success to him.

Mika has sung Bollywood songs like Subha hone na de and Bas ek kinng for Akshay Kumar. The singer was invited on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to extend support to finalist Abhishek Walia.

Mika’s entry on the stage was a surprise act and he was seen entering while host Elli AvrRam was announcing the next act, read a statement.

Mika said: “It is an honour to be here on this show with Akshay because believe it or not, most of my hit songs till date have featured him and so I dedicate my success in this industry to him.” The finale of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge will air on Star Plus on Saturday.