An alert sentry at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp here in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday averted a possible militant attack by firing at approaching militants forcing them to flee.

Two militants carrying bags and AK-47 rifles were seen by the sentry approaching the camp of the 23 battalion of CRPF in Karan Nagar area around 4.30 a.m., informed sources said. Searches were on around the camp periphery.