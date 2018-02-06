Militant attack hospital in Srinagar, policemen killed

Srinagar: According to the media reports terrorists today attacked a hospital in Srinagar to free a Pakistani ultra and the terrorists fired shots inside the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir before fleeing from the spot.

The terrorists fired shots at the hospital when policemen were escorting Pakistani terrorists Naveed for medical check-up. The Pakistani terrorist managed to escape during the firing and terrorists also fled from the spot.

Two policemen were injured in the attack. One of the policemen is reported to be critical.