Militants and security forces clash in J&K, four killed

Srinagar: According to the information given by the police, four people lost their lives in an ongoing operation between holed-up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Pulwama district.

The victims included a policeman, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable, a trooper and a militant. The militants initiated the attack on a guard-post upon entering Pulwama town’s district police lines at around 3.40 a.m, the police said. They used grenades and gunfire.

“Two militants are still firing from inside a building inside the complex. “All family members of the police personnel have been safely evacuated…The operation against the surviving militants has entered the final stage,” the police said at 2.15 p.m.

Police constable Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh died on the spot while eight others two policemen and six Central Reserve Police Force troopers were injured.

“The CRPF head constable and the trooper succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” sources said. A building inside the complex was set ablaze. Fire tenders were called to do use the flames. The authorities have suspended internet services in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure.