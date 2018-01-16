Mindset regarding married actresses should be changed: Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor has the opinion that the attitude towards married actresses should be changed and media should question actors as well regarding life after their marriage.

With the changing narratives and various age representations of women in Hindi cinema, in the last few years, the Indian cine-goers have been exposed to many stories that celebrate women.

Actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji are making their comeback this year after childbirth, and actress Anushka Sharma went right back to shooting her new film “Zero” after some days of travel.

“I will start talking about it when the media will start asking the same questions to all the male actors in our industry — about how they will take up their career after marriage, when will they make a comeback after the birth of their baby… This whole attitude towards married actress should be changed,” Sonam told media.

Citing references from the past, she said: “Whether it is Nutan, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman, Sharmila Tagore, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan — they are all loved by our audience even after their marriage. So the mindset has been encouraged by a few filmmakers and media people.