Missing oil tanker released, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that an oil tanker with 22 Indians on board that went missing off Benin coast in the Gulf of Guinea near West Africa on Saturday that was believed to have been hijacked by pirates has been released.

“I am happy to inform that Merchant Ship Marine Express with 22 Indian nationals on board has been released. We thank (the) governments of Nigeria and Benin for their help and support,” the Minister tweeted.

The ship is owned by Mumbai-based Anglo Eastern Shipping Company.