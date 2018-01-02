Mitchell Marsh to skip Indian Premier League

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is willing to skip the Indian Premier League (IPL) so as to prolong his Test career and mentioned that his ultimate goal is to play Test cricket.

The 26-year-old last played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL. He was sold to the franchise for Rs.4.8 crore during the IPL auction in 2016.

“It was a fairly big decision from a money point of view but my ultimate goal is to play Test match cricket for Australia,” Marsh told the media here on Monday.

“That’s the lure of the IPL, the money and playing in India. But I made the decision based on my cricket. When I made that decision I didn’t really think I was going to be back there this quickly. But I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to play 14 red-ball games over there if I can, and try and improve,” he added.

Marsh, who has picked up 29 wickets and scored 893 runs in 23 Tests for Australia also said he wants to concentrate on the limited overs series in England in June and wants to perform at his best for his country.

“Looking forward we’ve got a lot of cricket coming up in England over the next few years and I want to give myself the best opportunity to be over there and get used to the conditions,” the Australian said.

“I certainly understood that (I needed to adapt better) when we went there for the Ashes a couple of years ago. Paying in their conditions for a whole summer, I’ll get flat wickets, I’ll get wickets that seam and swing,” Marsh added.