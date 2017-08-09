MLC Ashok Bajpai resigns from SP

Lucknow: Giving Samajwadi Party a steep wound, veteran leader MLC Ashok Bajpai today resigned from Legislative Council and said that the reason for his parting ways from the party is the kind of atmosphere that is prevailing in the party since Netaji is not party chief.

After resigning from the party he said: “I am an old Samajwadi, but was feeling uneasy in the current SP structure.”

According to the sources, Ashok Bajpai was not comfortable with the growing stature of his fellow party leader Naresh Agarwal within the party.

He also added another reason for the decision which he took and said that the patriarch of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav is been neglected and he feels bad for him. The veteran leader is expected to join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.